Bradbury: Hawks must improve home form

Have your say

Lee Bradbury has demanded the Hawks improve their National League South home form – starting against Chippenham Town tomorrow (3pm).

The Westleigh Park outfit have not won on their own patch in the league for more than three months.

Their last home success in National League South was a 4-1 defeat of basement side Whitehawk at the end of August.

Bradbury’s side have been their own worst enemies at Westleigh Park this season.

They have failed to kill games off, while they have also thrown points away by conceding late goals.

Despite their unconvincing results at home, the Hawks are fifth heading into the Christmas period.

With Bradbury harbouring promotion ambitions, he insists his troops need to start producing the goods at Westleigh Park.

And he believes that must begin against Chippenham.

The manager said: ‘This has to be an opportunity for us to turn the screw at home and start winning.

‘We want to turn our home form on its head and need to start improving this weekend.

‘The performances have been good but it is the results that have been frustrating.

‘There are some big games coming up over the next few weeks.

‘I have always felt the Christmas period is a vital one and we are starting this one in a good position.

‘We are fifth with a game in hand on the other teams around us.

‘I am looking for us to make the most of it.’

With players returning from suspensions, Bradbury has some tough selection choices to make.

In the absence of Ed Harris, Jordan Rose has impressed at the back.

He has also provided a goal threat from set-pieces.

Mike Carter and Bradley Tarbuck are back in contention for midfield starting berths.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are hoping Wes Fogden can shake off the knock he picked up in his side’s 3-0 victory at Moneyfields in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday.

However, Alfie Rutherford is likely to be sidelined for a significant period of time after being carried off injured at Dover Road.

The Hawks were held to a stalemate at Chippenham on the opening day of the season and Bradbury believes tomorrow’s opponents will again be difficult to break down.

He added: ‘We know we are in for a stern game. They are a really strong, physical team and at their place they really made us defend.

‘They are another team who can pose a threat on the counter-attack.

‘They will be hard to beat, but it is in our own hands. We are at home and have to dictate the tempo.

‘It is vital we stay on our guard from start to finish.’