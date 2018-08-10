Bradbury: Hawks will soon be among goals but must watch Fylde striker Rowe

The Hawks are aiming to find their goal touch on Saturday but must also be aware of the threat posted by ambitious National League visitors AFC Fylde.

In the first two matches of the season, Lee Bradbury’s team have been unable to find the back of the net.

They were excellent against Boreham Wood on Tuesday night in the 0-0 draw at Westleigh Park and created good chances.

Paul Robinson, Andreas Robinson, Nicke Kabamba and Wes Fogden all had opportunities, but some excellent goalkeeping from The Wood’s loan recruit Ellery Balcombe contributed to denying the home side a deserved win.

They will certainly need to be ready to take any chances that come their way on Saturday and must also be at their best again defensively to stop Fylde striker Danny Rowe, who is one of the most sought-after players in non-league football.

Boss Bradbury said: ‘It would be nice to get that goal on Saturday. They have got Danny Rowe in their ranks, who has been the top scorer in the last couple of years and a very good goalscorer, a really big threat.

‘A lot of league clubs are looking at him so we have to keep him quiet on Saturday and at the other end do our bit.

‘If we make as many chances again I'm confident we can score on Saturday.’

Midfielder Brian Stock is an injury doubt and that is a disappointment for the Hawks manager.

Mike Carter would be a leading contender to play in midfield after he replaced Stock at half-time in the Boreham Wood match.

Meanwhile, defender Dan Strugnell is making good progress in his recovery from a groin injury, but is likely to miss out again on Saturday.

Bradbury is looking forward to having him back involved soon.

He added: ‘Hopefully Dan will be back soon, but he won't back for this Saturday. Hopefully he will be back for the following week.

‘Dan is another good player for us and gives me good options defensively. He can play wing-back and some other roles for us. He's strong, he's quick and he's a good defender so it will be good when we get him back.

‘Brian Stock pulled his calf and he’s going to struggle. He’s a big loss for us. He really makes us tick and makes us play. He is so intelligent in his play.’

Ambitious Fylde have been making big moves in the transfer market and were reported to have seen a £150,000 bid for Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland rejected this week.

But the Hawks have grown in confidence after outplaying Boreham Wood and on Saturday will be looking to get that first goal with a victory to boot.