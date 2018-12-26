Bradbury heaps praise on Havant & Waterlooville's spirit after last-minute draw against Eastleigh 

Lee Bradbury hailed the Hawks’ never-say-die attitude after they grabbed a last-gasp draw against Eastleigh.

The Westleigh Park outfit trailed their rivals 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining of the National League derby.

Paul McCallum had bagged a quickfire double for the visitors in the first half.

But a header from Andreas Robinson and Dan Strugnell's stoppage-time strike snatched the Hawks a point.

Bradbury admitted the hosts’ defending wasn’t good enough before the interval.

But the manager heaped praise on the determination his troops displayed to earn a draw.

And with the Hawks sitting just two points above the relegation zone in 18th place, Bradbury knows the result could be massive come the end of the season.

‘The difference between the two halves was evident,’ he said.

‘In the first, we were sloppy, not on it and it didn't seem like a derby.

‘The experience in their team showed but that experience costs money.

‘We gave two poor goals away because firstly we have to stop cross from coming in and then we have to mark our men

‘The second half was much more competitive and got our reward for not giving up.

‘During that period, we displayed that when we stand up to people we could deal with the best of them.

‘In the end, we could have gone on and won the game.

‘It’s going to be a dogfight at bottom of the table and this is a big point for us.

‘They will all add up at the end of the season.’