Bradbury: Inevitable Alfie Pavey would do damage for Dover against Havant & Waterlooville

Have your say

Lee Bradbury felt it was always on the cards that former Hawks striker Alfie Pavey would have a big say in the FA Trophy tie with Dover.

The striker scored in the initial game and then netted the winner in the replay at Westleigh Park.

He left the Hawks for Dover after only a short stay with Bradbury’s side.

The manager expected him to have an impact in the tie.

He said: ‘I suppose it was inevitable that Alfie Pavey would score in both games against us.

‘That is the only two goals he has scored since he left us.

‘It is what it is, we sold Alfie and we have to move on.’

Pavey got the only goal on 18 minutes.

Bradbury admitted his team just did not perform.

They struggled to find any threat until late in the game.

He added: ‘We were second best and it is disappointing to go out of the FA Trophy.

I don't think we threatened enough until the final 10 minutes.

‘Dover looked sharp, bright and threatened more than we did.

‘It is a tough one because we feel we are better than that.

‘We were very disjointed and didn't play as much football as we usually do.

‘When we got ourselves into good positions we didn't make the most of it.

‘That was down to a bad final poor or poor decision making.

‘We weren't ruthless enough.

‘Their goal should never have come because he has travelled past three or four defenders.’

