Bradbury left purring after the Hawks’ victory over AFC Wimbledon

LEE BRADBURY reflected on the Hawks’ emphatic victory over AFC Wimbledon and insisted: We were excellent.

The Westleigh Park outfit delivered an impressive 4-1 win against the League One outfit at Westleigh Park last night.

It was the Hawks’ second straight success over a club in the third tier, after Saturday’s defeat of Wycombe Wanderers.

Alfie Rutherford scored a double, with Nicke Kabamba and Theo Lewis also on target.

And the Hawks’ performance left Bradbury purring.

The manager said: 'It was another strong performance from us.

'Our work-rate and energy were excellent. As a part-time outfit, we showed really good fitness levels.

'We played some good football as well and scored some good goals.

'I have to admit that was something we didn't expect. Against a strong Wimbledon team we matched them and were clinical when we got chances.

'When we had to, we defended well. It was really pleasing all round but we won't allow ourselves to get too excited.’

The victory was the Hawks’ final friendly ahead of their National League curtain-raiser at Barrow next Saturday.

Bradbury believes the display against Wimbledon has set his side up perfectly for the long trip to Cumbria.

He added: 'Pre-season games win you nothing but what it does give us is confidence going forward.

'It is a great game for us to finish our pre-season on and it means we go into our first game having beaten two League One teams.

'The players, however, can be full of belief after this.’