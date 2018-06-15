Bradbury: Robinson deal shows Hawks intent

Have your say

Lee Bradbury has finally got his man.

And the Hawks boss reckons bringing Paul Robinson to Westleigh Park underlines the club’s National League intent. The former Pompey captain put pen to paper on deal to join Bradbury’s side yesterday.

The manager regarded the signing as a no-brainer after the 36-year-old centre-back was released by AFC Wimbledon.

With more than 400 Football League games under his belt, Robinson’s experience will prove invaluable as the Hawks tackle their maiden season in the National League.

And Bradbury couldn’t be happier after securing the Petersfield-based man.

‘This is a player who was in League One football last season,’ said the boss.

‘He comes with top-class references from everyone I have spoken with.

‘It was the chance to bring another leader to the club and you can’t have too many of those.

‘We are making a big step up into a higher league and I have no doubts Paul will be a great help as we move forward.

‘Our two signings this week, (Nicke) Kabamba and now Robinson, are stepping down a level to play for us.

‘They are exciting acquisitions and show our intent.

‘To get someone of Paul’s quality and experience is something we could only have dreamed of at the start of last season.

‘He brings a physical presence, organisational skills and he is a commanding figure.’

Robinson joins a defensive unit that was the best in National League South last season.

And Bradbury warned he would have to earn his place in the starting line-up.

‘No-one is guaranteed their place in the team, every player will have to work to earn the shirt and keep it,’ said Bradbury.