Bradbury said Hawks players ‘need to take long hard look at themselves’ after FA Cup exit

LEE Bradbury was hugely disappointed and upset by the manner of the Hawks’ exit from the FA Cup.

His side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Southern League Metropolitan Police at Imber Court.

A stunning first-half strike from Jack Mazzone proved enough to dump the Vanarama National League out of the cup.

Bradbury said: ‘I told the players they should be embarrassed by their performance.

‘After the game I made them go over to our supporters. I also left the changing room door open so they could hear the Met Police celebrations.

‘The most disappointing aspect was our lack of application.

‘To say that I am spitting nails is an understatement.

‘We didn't start well, we were outworked, outmuscled and outrun by a team two leagues below us. It hurts me to say that.

‘We should be coming here and winning and I can't hide from that fact.

‘There is no way they had the better players but they proved the better team on the day.

‘It has put a few questions into my head regarding some of these players. They now have to take a long hard look at themselves.'