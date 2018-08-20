Brian Stock: Determined approach paid off with key lift for the Hawks

Skipper Brian Stock insists the Hawks can use their dramatic first Vanarama National League win to spark a charge up the table.

The Hawks enjoyed a sensational finish to earn a 4-3 win at Braintree Town on Saturday.

Lee Bradbury's side looked to be heading for another defeat when they trailed 3-2 at the end of ninety minutes.

In an almost unbelievable finale however the Hawks scored twice to turn the game on its head.

Nicke Kabamba and substitute Alfie Rutherford grabbed the goals to leave the Hawks celebrating.

It was so key after the Dover defeat.

Then the Hawks had been very unlucky and could have been feeling a bit low.

So Stock believes the win came at just the right time.

He said: ‘It was breathtaking stuff and the exact opposite to what happened to us at Dover the game before.

‘One thing we have always had as a team here is an ability not to stop until right to the end. We showed that again in this game. It was unbelievable.

‘Alfie came on and made the vital difference and we are delighted to pick up our first three points from a game.

‘It is massively important we have got the first win.

‘Until you get it you keep thinking where is the first win going to come from.

‘Fortunately we have got that monkey off our back.'

The Hawks have done very well so far in their first season at the National Level.

In the opening four games they feel they didn't get the rub of the green and could certainly have beaten Boreham Wood, AFC Fylde and even Dover.

Now they have secured the first win Stock is adamant that the Hawks can move forward with confidence.

He added: ‘We can look forward to our next game and kick on from this.

‘So far we have played well and our results have not really reflected our performances.

‘The one thing we have in abundance is that we keep going. There is a good feeling throughout the club both on and off the pitch.’

The Hawks host Salford City on Saturday.