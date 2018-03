Have your say

The Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-final between Hawks and Fareham Town has been postponed.

It was due to take place at Westleigh Park tonight but the pitch is waterlogged.

Fareham had switched the game because of the bad condition of their Cams Alders surface.

Lee Bradbury’s Hawks are aiming for a league and cup treble this season. They are due to host Weston-super-Mare next on Good Friday.