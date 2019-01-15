Cup outing will benefit Havant & Waterlooville

Have your say

The Hawks continue the defence of their Hampshire Senior Cup crown against Team Solent at Westleigh Park tonight (7.45pm).

The students of Solent University managed by ex-Hawks legend James Taylor, will arrive looking to cause an upset.

Hawks assistant manager Shaun Gale believes it is a useful game to have before they return to Vanarama National League action.

He said: ‘We were without a game at the weekend so it is good to get playing again.

‘We trained well on Thursday and Saturday and the players worked really hard.

‘These are never easy games because teams always raise their game when they come to us.

‘For them it is often regarded as their cup final.

‘It is important we are prepared for that.

‘It is an opportunity to get some more minutes into some players and for others to increase their confidence by playing well.

‘Our options are limited because we don’t have a big squad.

‘We know we need to be better in the final third than we were against Dover in our FA Trophy defeat.’

Recent arrival Hassan Jalloh is set to feature, while defender Jordan Rose is likely to get the chance to push for a regular spot.

Pete Stiles is forced to reshuffle his Fareham Town side as they face Basingstoke Town at Cams Alders (7.45pm).

The Reds boss said: ‘All we can do is make sure that we go out and give it a good go.’

Goalkeeper Ethan White comes in.