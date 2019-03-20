Dan Strugnell: Havant & Waterlooville were ‘robbed’ by penalty woe against Chesterfield

Have your say

Hawks defender Dan Strugnell was left gutted by the 2-1 home defeat against Chesterfield.

Two minutes into stoppage time the referee adjudged his tackle on Jerome Binnion-Williams inside the area to be a foul.

The referee pointed to the spot and Scott Boden made no mistake to snatch the points away from the home side.

Strugnell was distraught.

He said: ‘We were robbed.

‘I got the ball and all the other players saw it as well.

‘When the referee gave the penalty I was in a state of shock and disbelief.

‘It was so frustrating but there was nothing we could do about it.

‘I let the referee know my feelings but it is difficult and you have to be careful.

‘The timing of the penalty and the importance of the game made it a difficult pill to swallow.

‘We didn't deserve it.

‘All the players had battled hard with their hearts on their sleeve in very difficult conditions.’

Even after that the Hawks felt they should have been given the chance to even things up.

In a scramble deep inside the Chesterfield area substitute Matt Paterson appeared to be felled in the area by the goalkeeper.

The Hawks appeals however fell on deaf ears.

Strugnell again found it hard to understand.

He added: ‘Patto told us afterwards he had been completely wiped out.

‘We all felt let down by the officials.’