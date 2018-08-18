Dramatic win as Hawks leave it late 

THE Hawks seized their first National League win in remarkable fashion, beating Braintree Town 4-3 at Cressing Road.

The visitors looked dead and buried when they trailed 3-2 deep into stoppage-time.

Then Nicke Kabamba and substitute Alfie Rutherford struck to earn the Hawks an unlikely win.

Rory Williams scored after two minutes and Jordan Rose equalised before the break, after the hosts hit back with two goals.

Though falling behind again on 71 minutes, Lee Bradbury’s side refused to give up and were rewarded at the death.

The visitors made a dream start by taking the lead after only two minutes. Williams intercepted a poor pass midway inside the Braintree half and combined well with Kabamba.

WILLIAMS burst into the area and hammered a powerful angled shot into the roof of the net.

After playing second fiddle for most of the first half, Braintree engineered a 31st-minute equaliser.

When the Hawks failed to clear a corner, the ball was played back in and headed on, and Reece GRANT raced in to guide his header into the corner of the net from eight yards.

Seven minutes later Braintree took the lead.

Mohamed BETTAMER gave Young little chance with a unstoppable 25-yard free-kick into the far top corner.

But on the stroke of half-time ROSE headed the Hawks back on level terms after the ball pin-balled inside the home area.

After a frenetic first half, the second period opened in a much quieter fashion.

On 71 minutes it was the home side who regained the lead when the Hawks were caught out by a ball over the top. GRANT raced on to the ball unchallenged and easily lobbed the ball over the advancing Young and into the net.

In a dramatic finish the Hawks scored twice in stoppage-time to snatch a remarkable win.

KABAMBA rifled in the equaliser and substitute RUTHERFORD headed home the winning goal.