Former Pompey striker relishing push for title

A spell of three matches in eight days will decide whether the Hawks earn automatic promotion to the National League.

Lee Bradbury’s side today make the tough trip to third-placed Chelmsford City, opponents seeking a sixth-straight victory.

They then host East Thurrock on Wednesday (7.45pm) at Westleigh Park, followed by Concord Rangers at home in the final fixture of the National League South campaign.

As it stands, the second-placed Hawks are three points adrift of table-topping Dartford with a game in hand.

Perhaps, crucially, Dartford’s goal difference is currently superior by just two.

Tony Burman’s team host Bath City today, before wrapping up their fixture list with a trip to the relegated Rocks.

And Bradbury is relishing the season’s final push.

He said: ‘It looks like it may go to the wire, we are pretty much concreted in now, certainly the play-offs and pretty much second place.

‘We just have to go for it and try to win our three remaining games.

‘Chelmsford is a tough one for us, East Thurrock at home are mid-table and lost to Dartford in the week, and Concord are two places above the relegation zone. You can look at Dartford’s fixtures but we are just focusing on ourselves.

‘If someone offered me nine points I would take them, two goals could swing the league title in one game.

‘We had enough chances and more to boost our goal difference in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over St Albans. If we play like that today then I am sure we will make those goals up.

‘All I can do is make sure we are prepared and ready.

‘No matter what happens now, we’ve had a good season, reached the play-offs and it has been a very good years for us. We have no regrets, that’s for sure.

‘From my point of view, when the pressure is on we can deal with it.

‘Last year we had to win pretty much five out of six games to take the Ryman Premier Division title - we won the five and then drew. I know my group can deal with it.

‘And having the last game of the season at Westleigh Park is a big plus.

‘Get today out of the way and there are two home matches remaining. Our crowd can really get behind us to push us over the line.’