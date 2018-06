Have your say

Nicke Kabamba has joined the Hawks.

The striker today sealed his move to Lee Bradbury’s side.

He will be looking to score regularly in the National League next season.

His arrival fills the void left by the departure of last season’s top-scorer Jason Prior.

Kabamba joins Alfie Pavey as a summer striker recruit at Westleigh Park.

Boss Bradbury has been keen to have extra fire-power as his team make the step up to the highest level of non-league football.