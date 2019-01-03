Former Portsmouth triallist exits Havant & Waterlooville… Bournemouth man extends stay

Have your say

Lee Bradbury has extended Tyler Cordner’s loan stay with the Hawks but Will Wood has returned to Accrington.

The Westleigh Park side are preparing to face Barrow on Saturday.

Former Pompey triallist Wood will not be involved after returning to Accrington.

But Bournemouth’s Cordner remains in the squad after extending his loan stay with the Vanarama National League outfit

It’s an important game for the Hawks and the farewell of captain Brian Stock who is retiring and joining the Cherries as a coach.

