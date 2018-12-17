Former Tottenham Hotspur and QPR player tipped to be big hit with Havant & Waterlooville

Have your say

Lee Bradbury is tipping new Hawks signing Chris Paul to make a huge impact at Westleigh Park.

The Hawks manager is delighted to have recruited the former Spurs academy player.

Paul previously spent time at QPR after joining them in May 2016 after he was released from his scholarship at Tottenham.

Hawks fans have yet to see the midfielder in action.

He was an unused sub on Saturday after penning an 18-month deal.

Bradbury believes his new recruit is an exciting addition and will be a big coup for the club.

He said: ‘Though Chris didn't get on he is a very good, passing, athletic, holding midfield player.

‘We were very lucky to be able to get him.

‘He spent 10 years at Tottenham Hotspur and then moved to Queens Park Rangers.

‘I am expecting him to make an impact with us after signing an 18-month deal.’

Paul joined the Hawks along with Tyler Frost who signed for one month on loan from Reading.

Meanwhile Alfie Rutherford’s three-year contract extension also provided another boost.

The Hawks aim to make progress in the FA Trophy by beating Dover in the replay on Tuesday night.

They are then back in league action at Hartlepool United on Saturday, December 22.