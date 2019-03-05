Havant & Waterlooville boss shocked Alfie Rutherford is not in England C team – Leyton Orient wonder goal showed class

Have your say

Lee Bradbury is astonished that young striker Alfie Rutherford has been overlooked by the England C selectors.

The Hawks manager finds it difficult to understand how Rutherford hasn't been included in the 16-man national squad to face Wales at Salford FC later this month.

Rutherford showed again against Leyton Orient what a deadly finisher he can be.

With the Hawks trailing 1-0 midway through the second half Rutherford tried his luck with a shot outside the area.

His first effort rebounded back to him and without hesitation he thrashed an unstoppable volley high into the net.

Experienced goalkeeper Dean Brill had little if any chance of stopping it.

Bradbury is in no doubt Rutherford should be in line for national honours.

The Hawks boss said: ‘Alfie is 20 years old, has scored 12 goals in the league season and he hasn’t even got a mention regards the England C team.

‘I look at other players who are in there and they have scored less goals and play at a lower level.

‘He is in form, he is young and in my eyes he should be given the chance.

‘On Saturday he showed just how good he is and why he is keeping Matt Paterson out of the team.’

The England C team is chosen from under 23 players performing in the fifth level of English football or below.

Bradbury is convinced Rutherford has stronger claims than those players selected.

The Hawks boss added: ‘Alfie Pavey has only scored four goals and Brandon Goodship is playing at Weymouth two levels below Alfie.

‘I find it astonishing that Alfie isn’t on their radar.’