Havant & Waterlooville bring in Swindon defender

The Hawks have agreed a loan move for experienced Swindon Town defender Chris Robertson.

Boss Lee Bradbury has been chasing new recruits this week as he looks to strengthen his squad for the survival push in the Vanarama National League.

Scottish defender Robertson, 32, previously played for Torquay United, Port Vale and Ross County.

He joined Swindon in 2017 from AFC Wimbledon.

But he spent the opening months of this season sidelined after suffering a stress fracture injury to his ankle during training.

Robertson has linked up with the Hawks on a one-month loan.