The Hawks have been handed another tricky tie in the FA Trophy second round.

Lee Bradbury’s men will face Harrogate Town if they get past Dover Athletic in tomorrow night’s first-round replay at Westleigh Park.

The Hawks were held to a 2-2 draw against the Whites on Saturday.

Should Bradbury’s defeat Dover, they’ll again face another National League rival in promotion-chasing Harrogate.

Second-round ties will take place on Saturday, January 12.