Havant & Waterlooville have score to settle after 4-0 Bromley defeat

Lee Bradbury is demanding a better start from the Hawks against Bromley for Saturday’s Vanarama National League contest at Westleigh Park (3pm).

He is looking for his side to reproduce their second-half display against Eastleigh from the start.

In the derby the Hawks looked dead and buried trailing 2-0, and also missing a penalty.

Not for the first time this season, however, the hosts displayed a dogged refusal to be beaten.

They fought back to force a draw and might even have pulled off a remarkable win at the end.

Bradbury knows, however, his team can't afford to keep giving opponents a head start in games.

He said: ‘We will need to step up from the start against Bromley because they are another experienced team.

‘Individuals will need to do their jobs properly and be accountable.

‘In our first meeting at Bromley they hit us a couple of times early on.

‘They beat us 4-0 in the end but that was mainly because we were having to chase the game.

‘It was a game where we actually played well, apart from our defending at set-pieces.

‘That is an area we have to put right.

‘If we do that then we will give ourselves every chance of winning the game.

‘I am sure we will because the players have shown good ability to learn quickly.

‘They showed in the second half on Boxing Day they are giving it all they have got.

‘I can't ask for anymore than that.’

The Hawks go into the game with a double incentive to grab the win.

Apart from wanting to turn the tables on the Kent visitors there are another big three points at stake.

A win for Bradbury’s side will make sure they don’t fall into the relegation zone.

It will be a good boost for them to start 2019 above the bottom four positions.

Experienced defender Paul Robinson remains ruled out by a knee injury.

Key attacking midfielder Wes Fogden is back following a long absence through injury.

His appearance as a second-half substitute in the last game was a welcome sight.

He won the home side their penalty and immediately put the team on the front foot.

Keeping Fogden fit will be so important for the Hawks.

Bradbury added: ‘It was great to have Wes back because he is a player who leads by example.

‘His enthusiasm is infectious throughout the group and he makes a big difference with his pace.’