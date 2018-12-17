Havant & Waterlooville must finish FA Trophy task after giving Dover second chance

Have your say

Lee Bradbury is urging the Hawks to go out and finish the job against Dover Athletic in their first round FA Trophy replay at Westleigh Park on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

The incentive for the winners is a home tie in the next round against fellow Vanarama National League opposition Harrogate Town.

Bradbury knows his side should already be through after dominating the first meeting at the Crabble.

Goals from Nicke Kabamba and Alfie Rutherford looked like firing the Hawks into the next round.

However an Alfie Pavey goal and a second equaliser four minutes into stoppage-time pegged the Hawks back.

Now Bradbury is backing his team to finish the job this time.

The Hawks boss said: ‘We need to go out there and get this over and done with.

‘It is a game both teams could be doing without ahead of the busy Christmas period.

‘We should have won it first time around after dominating the game.

‘It was disappointing we couldn't see the game out in the end.

‘Apart from the goal at the end I thought it was a good performance.’

Bradbury might be tempted to freshen things up by playing both his new signings Tyler Frost and Chris Paul.

Striker Jonah Ayunga remains cup-tied by his parent club Sutton United for the replay.

