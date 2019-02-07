Havant & Waterlooville must get on front foot early when they visit Gateshead in National League

Have your say

Lee Bradbury is looking for another positive away performance as the Hawks make their first ever visit to Gateshead in the Vanarama National League on Saturday (3pm).

The Hawks have struggled on the road with just two away wins all season.

One of those, however, came in their last trip with a 3-1 success at Boreham Wood.

In that game Bradbury’s team benefited from getting on the front foot early and scoring two early goals.

Bradbury will want more of the same at Gateshead.

But the home side are in seventh place and looking to consolidate their position in the play-off places.

Bradbury is confident his team can upset their hosts.

He said: ‘A point would be a good one but we believe we can go there and win the game.

‘We are on a good little mini-run at the moment and want to keep it going.

‘It is a long way to go and we are determined to make it worth our while.

‘We shave shown in recent games that we are a fit, willing side that plays with great intensity.

‘There are no excuses for not maintaining these levels.

‘Our 10-day break has allowed us to recharge the batteries and all the players are looking forward to this one.’

For the second time this season the Hawks are flying up.

They are travelling up and will train at Matt Ritchie's Academy at Newcastle University.

Bradbury added: ‘We will do everything we can to give ourselves the best chance.

‘The last thing you want is to spend eight hours on a coach the day before the game.’

The Hawks are forced to reshuffle their defence as Swindon Town loanee defender Chris Robertson is serving a one-match suspension.

Robertson was sent off in the first half of his home debut against Dover for two bookable offences.

It means Bradbury has to decide who to play alongside Tyler Cordner in the heart of the defence.

Ed Harris is only just back in training after injury and Paul Robinson is still out with a knee injury.

Jordan Rose and Ryan Woodford are in contention to fill the gap.

The visitors could also have defender Dan Strugnell back after injury.

Up front the manager may stick with the front pairing of Matt Paterson and Alfie Rutherford.

Paterson scored on his return at Boreham Wood and Rutherford caused the hosts lots of problems.

Recently signed target man Joe Quiqley is another option and is likely to feature at some stage.

With Ibra Sekajja and Hasan Jalloh available Bradbury has plenty of pace in his team.

Against Dover the 10-man Hawks displayed a fantastic fighting spirit to force a 0-0 draw despite being a man short.

In fact in the closing stages they went remarkably close to winning the game.

If they are to get anything at Gateshead they will need to show the same courage and commitment.