Havant & Waterlooville players told to make key promise to each other ahead of Dagenham match

Have your say

Lee Bradbury needs the Hawks to come out fighting against Dagenham & Redbridge in their Vanarama National League contest at Westleigh Park on Tuesday (7.45pm).

With nine games remaining the Hawks find themselves four points adrift of safety.

They can’t afford to repeat the poor performance they produced in the 2-0 defeat at Maidstone United.

Bradbury knows if his side fall further behind the teams above them it will be difficult to make up the lost ground.

The Hawks manager said: ‘All the games are now huge and it will be like playing nine cup finals.

‘The players have got to make a promise to each other between now and the end of the season to give absolutely everything for each other.

‘That has to happen until the final ball is kicked.

‘We have done that at times throughout the season but not consistently enough.

‘When we do it then we are very competitive.

‘This is a game we have to throw everything at.

‘We have to go out and try to win the next nine games because we have to pick points up.

‘Of course we will take draws but it is wins we need.’

The Hawks failed to do the business at Maidstone in a game they were expected to win.

Maidstone had managed only one home success all season and so lacked confidence.

But it was the Hawks who struggled.

Bradbury’s team looked vulnerable at the back, ineffective in midfield and lacking a cutting edge up front.

The most disappointing aspect was that they never looked like getting a foothold in the game.

Bradbury must be considering making changes, particularly in the midfield.

This could see Mike Carter and Chris Paul return.

The Hawks boss feels his team can still do it.

He added: ‘My belief in the players’ ability to keep us up hasn’t changed.

‘Four wins and a couple of draws could be enough to keep us in this league.

‘It is a good thing we have another game so quickly, especially at home.’