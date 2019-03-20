Havant & Waterlooville players will throw everything at it as they resolve to stay in Vanarama National League

Have your say

The Hawks must keep the faith they can stay up after working so hard to get to this level, according to Dan Strugnell.

Realistically the team will need to get a superb run of form going in the Vanarama National League

Strugnell is convinced they can and will do the business.

He said: ‘We have worked so hard to get here that we don't want to give it up.

‘Though it has been a bit of a learning curve we have loved it.

‘We don't feel out of place and have been competitive in most games.

‘All the players want to stay at this level.

‘There is every confidence in the camp that we have got what it takes.

‘We refuse to go into any games thinking otherwise.

‘The players are determined to throw everything at it.’