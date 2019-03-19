Havant & Waterlooville remain in position to defend Hampshire Cup after surviving Sholing fightback

Have your say

The Hawks remained on course to defend their Hampshire Senior Cup crown with a 3-2 win against Sholing in their semi-final at the Universal Stadium.

After coasting into a three-goal lead the Hawks were made to battle before sneaking into the final.

The visitors gave a first start to recent signing David Banjo and also to academy goalkeeper Oliver Eyres.

Ibra Sekajja gave the Hawks the perfect start with a seventh-minute goal running onto a through pass and drilling an angled shot into the far corner of the net.

The Hawks further tightened their grip on the tie with two goals in as many minutes midway through the half.

On 24 minutes an unmarked Jordan Rose headed in at the far post from a corner.

A minute later Sekajja claimed his second goal to leave the Hawks in cruise control.

Daniel Mason gave Sholing a lifeline on 35 minutes with a vicious shot from 18 yards which Eyres got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.

Before the break Mason went close again with a shot that grazed the outside of the post.

On 59 minutes the Boatmen reduced the deficit still further when Lee Wort latched onto a flick ahead and fired his shot through the legs of young Eyres.

Spurred on by the goal the hosts got on top sensing a remarkable turnaround.

It took a last second Ryan Woodford goal-line clearance to save the visitors.

It was bad news elsewhere for the Hawks as Barnet beat Harrogate Town 1-0 in the Vanarama National League.

The Bees move seven points clear of the Hawks who remain five points adrift of safety.

Horndean suffered Wessex League Cup heartache with a 3-2 semi-final defeat at Portland United.

Goals from Brandon Jewell and Liam Kimber in the opening six minutes put the visitors in charge of the tie.

However the Dorset side hit back within two minutes to reduce the deficit.

Two further second-half goals from the hosts turned it around completely.

In the Wessex League premier division Baffins Milton Rovers slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Alresford Town.

A late Stuart McConachie goal earned AFC Portchester a 1-0 win at Brockenhurst.

McConachie struck seven minutes from time to give the Royals a much-needed success.

Fareham Town secured an important 3-0 home win against Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

In division one goals from Tom Jeffes and Jordan Neal gave United Services Portsmouth a 2-1 home win against bottom of the league Totton and Eling.

Hampshire Premier League senior division side Paulsgrove slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Christchurch in the semi-finals of the Russell Cotes Cup.