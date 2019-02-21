Havant & Waterlooville set for crunch FC Halifax clash – 'season starts again now’

Have your say

Lee Bradbury needs to lift the Hawks as they travel to fellow Vanarama National League relegation battlers FC Halifax Town on Saturday (3pm).

The miserable time at AFC Fylde saw the Hawks crash back into the bottom four as they lost 6-2.

Bradbury recognises how important it is that they quickly put that midweek experience behind them.

Halifax, by contrast, earned a 1-0 win at Maidstone United.

There is a lot at stake for both teams.

A defeat for the Hawks would leave them eight points behind Halifax.

The majority of the remaining Hawks games are against teams in and around them in the league.

Despite losing their past two games Bradbury feels that for long spells his side performed well in both.

They were both against good top four sides.

The Hawks boss said: ‘We need to come back with something from Halifax.

‘It would be nice to get all three points and we will be going there to try and win the game.

‘I reckon we need to pick up 15 points from the next 12 games.

‘A lot of the games are against the five teams in and around us.

‘These are the games we must win.

‘It has been a tough week but we have to put that all behind us.

‘The focus is on looking forward.

‘Our season starts again now and we know what needs to be done.’

The Hawks will need to be far more resilient than in their past two games.

They conceded nine goals against Wrexham and Fylde.

The damage against Wrexham came early in the second half when the Hawks stumbled.

Problems at both ends of the pitch contributed to the results, though.

‘In both games we didn't defend well enough and failed to take our chances,’ added Bradbury.

‘It was always going to be tough at Fylde after travelling up on the day and we tired towards the end.’

The Hawks are hoping to avoid a repeat by travelling up on Friday and staying overnight.

Rory Williams is unlikely to play because of a badly bruised foot.

Paul Robinson and Bradley Tarbuck are unlikely to feature again this season because of injury.