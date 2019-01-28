Have your say

Hawks manager Lee Bradbury has boosted his attacking options by signing striker Joe Quiqley from Bromley.

The 22-year-old started his professional career with the AFC Bournemouth where he spent three years.

He was released last summer and joined Maidstone United on a free transfer.

When the manager changed at Maidstone in October he moved again to Bromley.

He has recently scored four goals in five games while on loan to Conference South side Eastbourne Borough.

Bradbury is pleased to have him on board and feels he can be a good weapon in the fight to stay in the Vanarama National League.

The Hawks boss said: ‘The lad is 6ft 4in and will give us a needed presence up front.

‘He hasn’t had much experience and still has a lot to learn.

‘His technique is good though and he has shown he can score goals.

‘Just 18 months ago Bournemouth were about to sell him to a Football League club but he picked up an injury.

‘He is only just getting back playing but will give us extra competition for places at the top end of the pitch.’

Quiqley made his international debut in 2017 as a substitute appearance for the Republic of Ireland under 21 side.

He will be in competition with Alfie Rutherford, Matt Paterson, and Hassan Jalloh for places in the Hawks attack.