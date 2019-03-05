Havant & Waterlooville striker Alfie Rutherford: Leyton Orient goal one of my sweetest 

Have your say

Alfie Rutherford is hoping his wonder goal against Leyton Orient will help him press his claims for an England C opportunity.

The striker would love to play for national side chosen from under-23 players performing in the fifth level of English football or below.

His goal against Leyton Orient was one of the great strikes seen at Westleigh Park and the video of the goal has been a huge hit on social media.

Manager Lee Bradbury has said he is stunned Rutherford is not in the latest C squad.

And the striker feels he deserves to be given the chance.

Rutherford said: ‘Who wouldn't want to pull on an England shirt and represent their country.

‘It would be great to get the chance to show what I can do.

‘All I can do is keep trying to do the right thing to impress.

‘Hopefully then the chance may come along.

‘If anytime I did deserve it I think it is now because I am in form and scoring goals.’

As far as his strike against Orient goes the forward feels it was certainly one of his best.

The chance almost slipped away with his team-mate Andreas Robinson also looking to pick up the loose ball after the initial shot was blocked up into the air.

Rutherford added: ‘When my first effort looped back towards me Robbo, Andreas Robinson, called for it.

‘Luckily I ignored him and I don't think I have ever hit a sweeter shot with my left foot.

The Hawks need Rutherford to keep hitting the target if they are to avoid relegation.

Losing to Orient means the Hawks slipped four points adrift of safety.

On Saturday Bradbury’s side travel away to Maidstone United.

It’s a huge game for both teams.

Maidstone are second from bottom in the table with 26 points and the Hawks are two places above them with 35 points.

Neither team can afford to be losing any more ground on rivals in the race to stay in the Vanarama National League.

Dover and Chesterfield occupy the spots directly above the four relegation places and each have 39 points.