Havant & Waterlooville working to bring in new signings for National League survival push

Lee Bradbury is aiming to step up his pursuit of new signings to help the Hawks in their bid for safety in the Vanarama National League.

He wants to use the next 10 days to strengthen and bolster his squad.

The Hawks are without a league game during this period because of their midweek exit from the FA Trophy at the hands of Dover Athletic.

It means Bradbury doesn’t have any more distractions in his bid to steer the team clear of relegation from the Vanarama National League.

The Hawks manager will target powerful, experienced players.

He said: ‘Staying in the league has been our priority from day one.

‘So far we have learned that two things you need are experience and physicality.

‘With Brian Stock retiring and injuries to Paul Robinson and Ed Harris we have lacked that necessary experience in games.

‘Another area which has cost us is set-pieces.

‘They are big in this league.

‘You need to be able to defend them and at the same time score from them when you get the chance at the other end.

‘If you keep clean sheets from set-pieces in this league then you will do very well.

‘It would be nice to chip in with a few more set-piece goals ourselves.

‘If Alfie Rutherford isn’t scoring then we are struggling to find goals.

‘More players need to contribute.

‘That is part of the game we have to face.

‘This is where we have paid for a lack of physicality at times.

‘It is clear what we need.

‘We need to bring in more experienced players who will give us this.

‘They are hard to come by at this time of the season, though, with clubs reluctant to release players.

‘We have had some good loans from league clubs but they have been young boys learning their trade.

‘What we need are players who will come in and help these boys move forward.

‘We have been talking to a number of agents.

‘The next week is likely to be busy and hopefully we can bring a couple of players in.’

Bradbury will make good use of the Hampshire Senior Cup tie against Team Solent at Westleigh Park on Tuesday night to ensure his players are kept match sharp.

The Hawks boss added: ‘It will be a chance to get some more running into the players to keep us fit.

‘We must be sharp and ready to go when we play next.’

Though the Hawks have found it tough on occasions during the first half of the season there is plenty of evidence for optimism.

At times their performances have been far better than the end results.

They have shown they can compete against the top sides.

Bradbury believes that the work to keep the team up will pay off.

He added: ‘We are concentrating on moving forward.

‘I have no issues with our ability to stay up.’