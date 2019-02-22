Hawks chairman Derek Pope insists club is not for sale - but extra investment is needed

Derek Pope has made it clear the Hawks are not for sale.

However, the Westleigh Park chairman is keen to bring extra investment into the club, after an advertisement appeared in Daltons Weekly.

Hawks chairman Derek Pope Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Hawks are currently competing in the National League – the highest rung up the English football ladder in their history.

That has brought extra financial commitments to the ambitious club, who remain debt free.

And with aspirations to carry out future improvements to the facilities at Westleigh Park – including an extension to the main stand – Pope admitted he was on the lookout for additional funding.

'The club has come a long way and we are proud of what we have achieved,' said the club’s chairman.

'It is becoming more and more difficult, though.

'In my opinion one person can't do it alone.

'We are looking for ways to strengthen the club and to make sure we stay at the level we want to be and even go higher.

'Hopefully there is someone else out there who will love to get involved.

'We are in our first season in the National League up against some big ex-Football League clubs.

'Mostly we have not looked out of place.

'We want to continue to progress and we need extra investment to do that.'

Pope has been chairman of the Hawks since it was formed in 1998.

During that time the club has gone from strength to strength under his leadership.

They have progressed from the Southern League southern division to the highest level of non-league football.

At the same time they have enjoyed FA Cup success, notably in 2007-2008 when they travelled to Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ideally, the club wants more days like that on a consistent basis.

And with ambitions to move into the Football League, the chairman know’s additional help would be required.

An additional statement from the club read: 'Havant & Waterlooville Football Club are seeking new and fresh investment into the club to help achieve our ambitions.

'We feel that it is the right time and the club is ideally placed where it is currently debt free.

'This has always been and will remain the ethos of the club.

'There are plans currently being prepared to carry out further ground improvements including extensions to the main stand along with new changing and physio facilities.

'We recognise our ambitions require further investment and we will continue to search for the correct investors take this club forward both on and off the pitch.'