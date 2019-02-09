Hawks claim vital point at Gateshead

Have your say

The Hawks battled to a precious point in their wind-affected 0-0 draw against Gateshead.

In a poor spectacle, the visitors had their best chances in first-half stoppage-time.

Wes Fogden and debut-making Joe Quigley were denied from inside the area.

New striker Quigley was drafted straight into the starting line-up following his move from Bromley.

He partnered Matt Paterson up front, with Alfie Rutherford on the bench.

In the defence, Jordan Rose replaced the suspended Chris Robertson.

The blustery wind made it difficult for both teams.

There was a good early chance for the Hawks when Fogden flicked a low Rory Williams cross on at the near post.

The ball flew across the face of goal but nobody gambled to get the vital touch.

Robbie Tinkler sent a cross-cum-shot straight at Hawks keeper Ben Dudzinski.

Then, after 14 minutes, the visitors were forced to replace the injured Theo Lewis with Hassan Jalloh.

Gateshead started making most of the running and Dudzinski produced a diving save to turn a Tinkler shot behind for a corner.

But the best two chances of the half fell to the Hawks in stoppage-time.

Paul Robinson had a shot from inside the area blocked, before Fogden was denied by a good save from keeper Aynsley Pears.

At the start of the second half Greg Olley's corner was flicked to the back post, where Tom Devitt almost got a touch.

The Hawks responded on 54 minutes, with Pears making an important save.

Patterson slipped Quigley in and the keeper made a good close-range stop.

The contest was far more even and finely balanced midway through the half.

There was then a let-off for the visitots as Connor Thomson shot wide across the face of goal when he should have done better.

With 14 minutes remaining, Rutherford was sent on for Patterson.

The home side went desperately close again when Steven Rigg failed to convert a Jon Mellish cross at the back post.

Another good chance fell to Thomson but he swept his shot over the top.