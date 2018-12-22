Hawks claim vital point with draw at Hartlepool

Have your say

The Hawks battled to a well deserved Vanarama National League point with a 1-1 draw against Hartlepool United at the Victoria Ground.

Debut-making Tyler Frost put the visitors ahead after twelve minutes.

Hartlepools equalised six minutes later through Liam Noble but the Hawks had the best chances to win the game in the second half.

Theo Lewis went close on 12 minutes with a shot deflected wide.

From the corner, taken short, it was the Hawks who took the lead.

The ball was worked to FROST and his low shot across Scott Loach in the home goal bounced into the net off the inside of the post.

Joy was short-lived for the visitors however as Hartlepool hit back to level the scores six minutes later.

Liam NOBLE burst forward and his shot took a deflection to wrong foot Ben Dudzinski in the Hawks goal.

On 22 minutes Dudzinski made a close-range block to deny Luke James.

A great move from the hosts ended with James powering his shot narrowly past the far upright.

Hartlepool finished the half strongly with Ryan Donaldson skimming the crossbar from 25 yards.

Chris Paul was sent on for his Hawks debut when captain Brian Stock limped off before the break.

Bradley Tarbuck replaced Lewis at the start of the second half for the visitors.

Three minutes after the restart Pools captain Andrew Davies hooked over the top from a corner.

There was further woe for the visitors when Rutherford was stretchered off with an ankle injury.

On 68 minutes Muir sent his shot straight at Dudzinski after another good home move.

Rory Williams produced a superb ball across the face of goal but Tarbuck and substitute Will Wood sliding in narrowly failed to make contact.

Loach then denied Frost a second goal saving with his legs.

Despite the enforced changes Hawks continued to go for it and Wood saw his near post shot deflected behind.

Nicke Kabamba could have won it in the final ten minutes with a diving header but Loach saved.

Result : Hartlepools United 1 Hawks 1

Attendance : 3,024