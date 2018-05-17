Hawks clinch treble with victory over Portchester

Have your say

The Hawks ended their history-making season in style by beating AFC Portchester 3-0 in the Portsmouth Senior Cup final at Fratton Park.

All the goals came in the second half, ending a gallant challenge from the Wessex League premier division minnows.

James Hayter scored twice and Alfie Rutherford also found the net.

The victory capped off a fine treble for Lee Bradbury's men, after clinching the National League South title and Hampshire Senior Cup.

The Hawks controlled the early stages but the first shot of the game came from Portchester.

Simon Stone started the move with a good interception inside his own half.

He found Steve Ramsey on the edge of the Hawks area, whose fiercely-struck volley was beat away by keeper Ryan Young.

Another good move by the Royals ended with Jake Morgan firing over the top.

The Wessex League premier division side were gaining in confidence and Young had to race off his line to foil Dan Wooden.

Bradley Tarbuck went close to breaking the deadlock on 20 minutes with a shot that rebounded off the inside of the far post.

Ex-Hawk Ramsey was running the show for Portchester in midfield with his incisive passing.

The Royals were proving more than a match for their opponents who will be playing four divisions higher next season.

Twice before the break Alex Baldacchino went within a whisker of putting Portchester in front.

The Hawks made the breakthrough three minutes into the second half after they were out of the traps quickly.

A good break down the right ended with Hayter sending a firm header back across goal into the far corner of the net.

The Royals refused to be downbeat and kept pushing for an equaliser.

It took a last-ditch block from the Hawks to keep out Morgan's goal-bound shot.

On 68 minutes, though, the Hawks tightened their grip with a second goal.

Rutherford latched onto a long ball over the top and easily chipped his shot over the onrushing goalkeeper.

A third goal followed in the 71st minute when Hayter notched his second of the game to wrap up the win for Bradbury's troops.