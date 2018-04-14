Hawks come from behind to earn win

Have your say

THE HAWKS kept their title bid on track with a deserved 2-1 win against St Albans City at Westleigh Park.

Goals from Wes Fogden and Jason Prior saw the home side come from behind after falling behind to an early goal.

The Hawks made two changes in their starting line-up. Bradley Tarbuck replaced Dan Strugnell, injured in last week’s goal celebrations at Welling.

Up front Matt Tubbs came in with James Hayter dropping to the bench.

Lee Bradbury’s son, Harvey, was named in the St Albans City starting 11.

The home side missed two glorious chances in the first three minutes of the National League South contest.

Fogden fired over from 12 yards and shortly after, Prior crashed his angled shot against the post.

St Albans stunned the Hawks on nine minutes taking the lead totally against the run of play.

A corner was flicked on and Jamie Sendles-White hammered the ball into the roof of the net.

A quick break on 24 minutes ended in a deserved Hawks equaliser.

Rory Williams crossed from the left and when the ball was only half cleared Fogden nipped in to hook the ball home.

Prior put the home side in front on 37 minutes with a stunning strike.

Receiving the ball with his back to goal he turned on the edge of the area and rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Ed Harris needed treatment for a head injury early in the second period and had to be replaced.

On the hour Harvey Bradbury was replaced by Sam Merson.

Williams side-footed over another excellent chance on 76 minutes and Fogden shaved the far post late on.

The win kept Hawks level on points with top side Dartford who won 1-0 at Eastbourne Borough.