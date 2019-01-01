Hawks defender gutted to leave Eastleigh empty-handed

Defender Rory Williams admitted the Hawks were gutted to come away from their derby at Eastleigh empty-handed.

A wonder goal from Josh Hare five minutes from the time condemned the Hawks to a 2-1 defeat at the Silverlake Stadium.

The visitors fell behind at the start of the second half in the National League encounter, but cancelled out Andrew Boyce’s opener through substitute Hassan Jalloh.

And with the visitors pushing for a winner they were hit on the break by the home side.

Williams felt the defeat was a little unjust.

'It was a fantastic goal that beat us but that doesn't make it any easier,' he said.

'That is the most top corner I have ever seen and it was a screamer.

'We took the game to them in the second half and deserved to get at least a point.

'Going four at the back gave us a bit more stability.

'They put us under a lot of pressure at the start of the second period but you are always going to have spells like that.

'It has been a tough Christmas period for us.

'We picked up a few injuries and some players have been unwell.

'But we showed again that we are a team that won't give up.

'We picked up our game and fully deserved our equaliser

'Picking up just one point during the holiday period only shows just how tough it is.’