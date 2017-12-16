Hawks FA Trophy hopes shattered by Billericay

Have your say

THE Hawks’ FA Trophy hopes were shot down by a 3-1 defeat by Billericay Town at the AGP Arena.

The Bostik Premier Division hosts opened the scoring through Jake Robinson after four minutes.

Robinson struck again early in the second half, before substitute Matt Tubbs pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Billericay sealed the win with a Sam Deering goal deep into stoppage-time.

The Hawks made one change to their starting line-up, with defender Ed Harris coming in for striker Tubbs.

Lee Molyneaux and James Hayter re-appeared among the substitutes following loan spells at Gosport Borough and Weymouth respectively.

The visitors made the worst possible start, falling behind after four minutes.

Deering capitalised on a defensive error to slide Robinson through – and he slotted home his 32nd goal of the season.

The Hawks should have levelled matters just after the half-hour mark when Jason Prior latched on to a Dean Inman backpass.

The striker rounded the goalkeeper and passed the ball to Wes Fogden. But with the goal gaping, his shot was blocked on the goal-line.

Soon afterwards Hawks keeper Ryan Young tipped a Louie Thephanous shot over the bar.

The game turned ugly five minutes before half-time.

Matt Paine, for the hosts, received a red card for a sliding challenge on Mike Carter, leading to players from both sides confronting each other.

The referee then showed the red card to Hawks defender Jordan Rose for getting involved.

Four minutes after the restart the visitors found themselves further behind.

Robinson latched on to a long ball over the top and smashed his shot into the far corner of the net.

Then the home keeper pulled off a good save from Prior as the visitors looked for a lifeline.

On 57 minutes Tubbs was sent on in place of Theo Lewis and the striker made an immediate impact.

Within three minutes of arriving, Tubbs headed in a Rory Williams cross.

With 15 minutes left the Hawks were denied by another goal-line clearance.

And deep into stoppage-time Deering killed the Hawks off with the hosts’ third goal.