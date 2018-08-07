Hawks fans can be so influential in maiden National League home match

Lee Bradbury is calling for a packed crowd at Westleigh Park to get behind the Hawks in tonight’s maiden National League home match against Boreham Wood.

The hosts are fired up for the game (7.45pm).

They will be determined to get their season up and running in front of their own supporters.

Defeat to Barrow on Saturday certainly hasn’t dampened any enthusiasm.

Both managers there felt the 3-0 score was unfair on the Hawks and some key incidents went against the team.

That can all change at home with the support of the crowd helping to swing things more in the Hawks’ favour.

Bradbury said: ‘We’re feeling good. We lost the game on Saturday but I didn’t think the score reflected the game and neither did their manager.

‘We had some good chances and definitely had the better of the first half.

‘It was a case of us switching off a couple of times in the second half.

‘This is going to be our first home game in the National League so we are creating history again. We want to get a good crowd behind us.

‘A big home crowd can influence the game.’

Hawks will be very keen to make sure they don’t have to wait long for that first win after getting promotion last season.

Even though Boreham Wood are likely to be one of the best teams there will be no thought of trying to negate them and taking a point.

Bradbury added: ‘Certainly we will be going to go out there to try to win the game. We’ll go for it. We are not in the business of playing for a point, we know we need to pick up wins.’

Fans with a Pompey season ticket can get in to the ground for just £6 tonight.