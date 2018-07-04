Hawks handed mammoth trek for National League opener

Have your say

The Hawks make a long-distance start to their first-ever National League season with a 600-mile plus round trip to Barrow on August 4.

Lee Bradbury's side open their home campaign against Boreham Wood, last season’s losing play-off finalists, on the following Tuesday – August 7.

AFC Fylde make their first-ever visit to Westleigh Park for the first Saturday home fixture (August 11).

Hawks fans are also eagerly looking forward to seeing their side take on some big ex-Football League clubs with Hartlepool United the first of these to travel to the south coast on September 1.

This is followed three days later by a mouth-watering home 'Hampshire' derby' against Aldershot at Westleigh Park.

The return game at the Recreation Ground is on Easter Monday.

Most of the other big-name visitors visit Westleigh Park in the second half of the season.

Wrexham (February 11), Leyton Orient (March 2) and Chesterfield (March 16) will all provide big occasions before the Hawks also finish the season at home against Barnet.

One of the most eagerly awaited games on the Hawks fixture list are those against rivals Eastleigh.

As expected, these will take place over the Christmas period.

The Hawks will host the first encounter on Boxing Day before going to Eastleigh for the return on New Year’s Day.

Before that, the Hawks face a demanding long haul to Hartlepool United just three days before Christmas.

February however will provide the Hawks with their toughest test of endurance with three long trips in the space of four weeks.

They travel to AFC Fylde (February 2), and Gateshead (February 9) on successive weekends.

After entertaining Wrexham at home they are then back on the road to face FC Halifax Town (February 23).

The Hawks fans are also relishing the opportunity to watch their team play on established ex-Football League grounds.

They will look forward with great anticipation to visits to Barnet (September 25), Wrexham (October 6), Leyton Orient (October 27) and Chesterfield (November 16).

Hawks' National League fixtures

Aug 4 Barrow (A)

Aug 7 Boreham Wood (H)

Aug 11 AFC Fylde (H)

Aug 14 Dover (A)

Aug 18 Braintree (A)

Aug 25 Salford City (H)

Aug 27 Bromley (A)

Sep 1 Hartlepool (H)

Sep 4 Aldershot (H)

Sep 8 Harrogate (A)

Sep 15 Sutton United (H)

Sep 22 Ebbsfleet (A)

Sep 25 Barnet (A)

Sep 29 Solihull Moors (H)

Oct 6 Wrexham (A)

Oct 13 Gateshead (H)

Oct 27 Leyton Orient (A)

Oct 30 Maidenhead (H)

Nov 3 FC Halifax Town (H)

Nov 17 Chesterfield (A)

Nov 24 Maidstone (H)

Nov 27 Dag & Red (A)

Dec 1 Salford City (A)

Dec 8 Braintree (H)

Dec 22 Hartlepool (A)

Dec 26 Eastleigh (H)

Dec 29 Bromley (H)

Jan 1 Eastleigh (A)

Jan 5 Barrow (H)

Jan 19 Boreham Wood (A)

Jan 26 Dover (H)

Feb 2 AFC Fylde (A)

Feb 9 Gateshead (A)

Feb 16 Wrexham (H)

Feb 23 FC Halifax Town (A)

Mar 2 Leyton Orient (H)

Mar 9 Maidstone (A)

Mar 12 Dag & Red (H)

Mar 16 Chesterfield (H)

Mar 23 Maidenhead (A)

Mar 30 Sutton United (A)

Apr 6 Harrogate (H)

Apr 13 Solihull Moors (A)

Apr 19 Ebbsfleet (H)

Apr 22 Aldershot (A)

Apr 27 Barnet (H)