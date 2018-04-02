Hawks held to goalless draw at struggling Whitehawk

Have your say

The Hawks were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at National League South basement-side Whitehawk.

Although Lee Bradbury’s side stretched their lead to three points at the top of the table, title rivals Dartford – whose game was called off today – have a game in hand.

The Hawks made three changes to their starting line-up from their win over Weston-super-Mare on Friday.

As expected Dan Strugnell and Andreas Robinson came in for injured pair Ryan Woodford and Mike Carter.

In a surprise move, veteran-forward James Hayter replaced Matt Tubbs up front.

Bradbury’s troops showed their attacking threat from the kick-off and home keeper Daniel Wilks saved Wes Fogden’s shot low to his left in the first minute.

It was the Hawks who continued to make the running and Whitehawk’s shot-stopper again did well to deflect an awkward, bouncing Andreas Robinson shot behind for a corner.

The wet slippery conditions made life difficult for both teams.

After 20 minutes the home side started to come more into the game.

Their attacking efforts, however, broke down in front of the well-organised Hawks defence.

Further chances fell to the visitors, who were playing down the slope before the break.

Rory Williams and Robinson had opportunities but they both failed to make the crucial breakthrough.

The home side stepped up a gear at the start of the second half and caused the Hawks a few more problems.

On 69 minutes Bradbury’s men had their biggest let-off when Kodi Lyons-Foster flashed a header narrowly wide of the post.

Ten minutes from the end Wilks made another good save to keep out a pile driver from Theo Lewis.

In a frenetic final few minutes Bradbury was sent to the stands by the referee and the game ended goalless.