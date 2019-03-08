Hawks manager Lee Bradbury issues challenge to on-loan striker Joe Quigley

Have your say

Striker Joe Quigley is determined to make an impact with the Hawks between now and the end of the season.

If he can do that then he could earn himself a contract at Westleigh Park.

The 22-year-old has been brought in on loan from fellow National League rivals Bromley.

Lee Bradbury drafted him in as a replacement for Nicke Kabamba, who has moved on loan to Hartlepool United.

Quigley opened his account from the penalty spot in the 3-2 home defeat against Wrexham.

Despite that being his only goal heading in to Saturday’s trip to Maidstone United, the forward’s willingness to work hard for the team has been clear for all to see.

His fellow strikers have certainly benefited from his efforts.

But Bradbury has challenged the ex-AFC Bournemouth player to do even more to earn himself a contract with the Hawks for next season.

'Joe works really hard and possesses a lot of good attributes,' said Bradbury.

'He is six-foot-four, is willing to graft and has a good touch on the ball.

‘Now he is learning how to play as a target man, when to go forward and when to hold the ball up.

‘Since coming to us he has given us a focal point up front.

'He wins a lot of headers, both defensively and offensively.

'A willingness to move back and help out the defence at set-pieces and corners has also proved valuable.

'Joe is still only 22 years old but has a great attitude towards listening and learning.

'He knows that he is not the finished article.'

Lymington-born Quigley came through the ranks at AFC Bournemouth and was offered a one-year contract in 2015.

In the subsequent three years he had loan spells with Poole Town, Wrexham, Woking, Gillingham, Newport County and Boreham Wood.

In 2018 he was released by Bournemouth and signed a one-year deal with Maidstone United.

A change of manager, however, saw him join Bromley and after scoring once in six appearances he moved to Westleigh Park.

In September 2017 international honours were gained with the Republic of Ireland under-21 side.

He came on as a substitute in the 3-1 win against Azerbaijan in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

Meanwhile, the Hawks’ visit to Maidenhead United on Saturday, March 23, has been postponed as the hosts have three players on international duty with Montserrat.

The game will now take place three days later on the Tuesday, March 26.