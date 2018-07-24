Hawks match against Aldershot to be shown on BT Sport

The Hawks will have their match at home to Aldershot shown live on BT Sport.

It’s another big boost for Lee Bradbury’s side after their promotion to the National League.

The home match against Aldershot will now be played on Wednesday, September 5 at 7.45pm. It has been switched from the Tuesday.

It was already a game many had marked out as one of the best fixtures for the Hawks as they look ahead to the exciting step up.

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD.

Hawks director Trevor Brock is pleased the club have been selected for a game on television so early in the season.

He said: ‘We’re chuffed. We will be looking forward to it. It’s great for the club and shows how far we have come.’

The match is one of three which have been chosen for broadcast in late August and early September. The two other games are AFC Fylde against Harrogate Town on Monday, August 27 at 5.15pm, and Gateshead’s long trip to Kent to face Ebbsfleet United on Saturday, September 8, also at 5.15pm.

Former Pompey caretaker manager Gary Waddock is in charge of Aldershot.

The Hawks start the season at Barrow on Saturday, August 4.

The final pre-season friendly before then sees Bradbury’s team face AFC Wimbledon on Friday night at Westleigh Park (7.45pm).