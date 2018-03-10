Hawks soar to the top after win

Have your say

The Hawks went top of National League South courtesy of a 1-0 win at Oxford City

A close-range Jason Prior goal on the stroke of half-time proved enough to earn the visitors another impressive away win.

The Hawks named an unchanged line-up from their last league outing against Gloucester City.

The home side included ex-Hawks striker Matt Paterson and former Gosport defender Joe Oastler.

An early chance fell to the visitors but Theo Lewis blocked a Godfrey Poku clearance. The loose ball was worked to Matt Tubbs, who fired his shot straight at the goalkeeper.

With the Hawks remaining on the front foot, the City goalkeeper pulled off a fine save to keep out a 20-yard shot from Bradley Tarbuck.

City’s first chance arrived with a free-kick on the edge of the Hawks area but Oastler’s effort deflected off the defensive wall.

On 19 minutes a Rob Sinclair cross narrowly evaded the head of Eddie Jones in front of the Hawks goal.

Prior broke well down the right and picked out Tubbs with his cross. The striker failed to get enough on his shot to trouble the keeper.

The visitors were presented with a good opportunity when City were penalised on the edge of their own area.

It was perfect territory for a Rory Williams strike but his effort bounced out off the defensive wall.

Prior made the breakthrough for the Hawks on the stroke of half-time.

Williams sent in a corner, Lewis dummied and when the ball was returned into the danger area Prior converted from almost on the goal line.

Four minutes into the second period a Sam Nombe shot was charged down inside the area.

Goalkeeper Young needed attention after being caught in a challenge by Paterson.

On 55 minutes the Hawks threatened when Lewis headed a free-kick wide.

An excellent ball over the top from Wes Fogden released Prior but there was no-one in the area to meet his cross.

In the final ten minutes Craig King made a brave save at the feet of Prior.