Hawks stay on track in exciting title race

THE HAWKS kept pace with rivals Dartford at the top of the National League South table with a 2-0 win at Chelmsford City.

Jason Prior and Wes Fogden scored for Lee Bradbury’s side, who sit three points adrift of the Kent outfit, but have a game in hand going into the final week of an enthralling season.

It was a dream start for the Hawks when a Rory Williams cross eluded the Chelmsford defence and Prior stabbed home on four minutes.

From the restart, home forward Scott Fenwick beat the offside trap but blasted over from 10 yards.

Keeper Ryan Young had to be alert on 13 minutes when a back header caught the breeze and he had to tip the ball over for a corner.

At this stage it was end-to-end stuff, with the hosts seeing more of the ball.

On 25 minutes the Chelmsford keeper cleared the ball which hit Wes Fogden and almost bounced back into the net.

Then, after 37 minutes, Fogden was unlucky to see his header hit the side netting.

Straight afterwards an error by Elliot Omozusi allowed Prior to test the keeper, and from the rebounded save Fogden headed home.

On 47 minutes, a long ball found Fogden, and after controlling the ball well, he shot over from 12 yards.

Chelmsford were now relying more on long balls, and from one a cross came in, with the ball headed out for a corner by Ed Harris.

From the flag-kick, a glancing header by Fenwick was diverted wide.

After 68 minutes, Jordan Rose crossed the ball to Theo Lewis, who rose well to head back across goal.

But Prior was unable to direct his header.

Despite a couple of half chances towards the end of the match, the Hawks failed to score again but ran out deserved winners.