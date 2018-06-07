Hawks swoop to sign Dartford striker Pavey

Have your say

Lee Bradbury has made his first major signing of the summer by bringing Alfie Pavey to the Hawks from Dartford.

The striker finished as the National League South’s top scorer last term with 22 goals as the Darts narrowly missed out on the title to the Westleigh Park outfit.

The 22-year-old was also named the division’s player of the season.

Bradbury regards beating off other clubs for Pavey’s signature as a coup.

The Hawks boss said: ‘You have to admire what he has achieved at Dartford.

‘He came out of the professional game with Millwall and is hungry to get back into it. He can be a really good signing for us.

‘He is good in the air, quick and scores goals.

‘One of the things that attracted us is the variety of goals he scores.

‘He scores from distance, tap-ins and with headers.

‘The lad possesses a lot of attributes and can also play as a target man if required.

‘All the homework we have done also suggests he is a good person to have at the club. He will fit in well with the rest of the squad. That is important to us.

‘We have been promoted two seasons running not only because we have good players but good people.’

Pavey started his career in the youth ranks at Maidstone before being offered a two-year scholarship at Millwall.

He had loan spells at Barnet, Aldershot and Bromley and was released by the Lions last summer.

As Pavey is under 24 and Dartford offered him new terms, the Hawks will have to pay compensation via a tribunal.

His arrival also provides further evidence that last season’s leading goalscorer Jason Prior could be on his way out of Westleigh Park.

– KEVIN RICKETTS