Hawks v Dover Athletic called off

The Hawks’ FA Trophy first-round replay against Dover Athletic tonight has been called off.

The Westleigh Park pitch has been deemed unplayable following recent heavy rain.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Saturday’s match ended in a 2-2 draw, after Nicke Kabamba and Alfie Rutherford saw their goals cancelled out by their hosts.

The winner of the replay will host Harrogate Town in round two.

Meanwhile, tonight’s games in the Wessex League and Portsmouth Senior Cup have also fallen foul of the weather.

Baffins Milton Rovers v Horndean and Hamble v AFC Portchester (both premier division) were called off well in advance.

The cup clash between Fareham v Paulsgrove at Cam Alders also needs rescheduling because of a waterlogged pitch.

Moneyfields’ Southern League division one south game against Street at Dover Road failed a 4.30pm pitch inspection.