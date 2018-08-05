Kabamba: Barrow scoreline was no fair reflection on Hawks’ display

Have your say

NICKE KABAMBA is adamant the scoreline was not a fair reflection on the Hawks’ performance in their loss at Barrow.

Lee Bradbury’s troops were condemned to a 3-0 defeat at Holker Street in their National League curtain-raiser on Saturday.

On the back of winning the National League South title last term and a strong pre-season campaign, confidence was high in the Westleigh Park camp heading into the clash.

However, a double from Jack Hindle and Tyler Smith’s close-range strike meant the Hawks made the 330-mile journey back to the south coast empty-handed.

The visitors did have their chances, with Wes Fogden having a shot saved and Alfie Pavey’s cross-cum-shot hitting the post.

And Kabamba reckoned the 3-0 loss did not do Bradbruy’s side any justice.

The former Pompey striker said: 'It wasn’t the start we wanted but we need to stick together. We were not expecting that result.

‘We arrived at Barrow confident but things didn’t go. Things didn’t go our way.

‘Throughout the game it seemed every time we shot there was a block or a Barrow player in the way. It was a frustrating day and their goal disheartened us a little bit.

‘We pushed for an equaliser to try to even it out and start playing but that second goal was a real sucker punch for us.

‘3-0 wasn’t a fair reflection. The first goal, hands up, they have put it in the top corner.

‘For the second and third it was a bit frustrating for us defensively but it was never a 3-0 game.’

The loss means the Hawks sit bottom of the table after the opening day of fixtures.

Yet Kabamba insisted the Westleigh Park side won’t dwell on the result after a frank post-match conversation with Bradbury and the rest of the players.

‘It was frustrating but we’ve spoken about it and we’re going to put it to bed and move forward,’ the marksman added.

‘We have good character in the changing room, we’ll stick together and there is a long season ahead.’