Kabamba earns Hawks point

NICKE KABAMBA bagged Hawks' first National League goal in stunning fashion to earn a 1-1 draw with AFC Fylde.

But Lee Bradbury's side will be wondering how they didn't get their maiden win in the fifth tier as they racked up the chances at Westleigh Park.

In-demand striker Danny Rowe put the visitors in front from the penalty spot, before Kabamba unleashed a peach of a 25 yarder three minutes after the break.

Hawks had other chances and plenty of pressure but couldn't get the goal their display merited.

There there were a number of set-pieces and balls into the box the home side couldn’t convert, as they assumed early control.

But it was the visitors who won a spot-kick in the 24th minute when Ed Harris brought down Gime Toure, and it was danger man Danny Rowe who emphatically dispatched the finish to Ryan Young's right.

Rowe then so nearly had a second with a blazing drive from 25 yards which Young superbly saved to his left.

Then Lynch somehow kept out what looked a certain goal as Kabamba's poked effort deflected off the underside of the bar from William's cross from a few yards out.

Alfie Pavey's header ricocheted over at the end of a half where Hawks were unfortunate to find themselves behind.

The leveller came in sublime style three minutes after the restart as Kabamba unleashed an outstanding dipping, swerving 25 yarder into the top corner.

Hawks had the ball in the net three minutes later, as Lynch made a hash of his clearance and Kabamba teed up Williams to finish, but the flag was up.

Then Harris headed over a lovely Tarbuck cross over, as the Hawks pressure continue.

Lynch again saved Fylde just before the hour mark with a spread-eagle stop to keep out Andreas Robinson's header from a corner.

For all their possession and territory Hawks couldn’t find a winner, as Aaron Cosgrave had a late, late chance to win it blocked on a day 1,182 fans went home entertained.