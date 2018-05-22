Key quartet agree deals with Hawks

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY has secured the services of four key men as the Hawks prepare for their first-ever season in the National League.

Ryan Woodford, Jordan Rose, Andreas Robinson and goalkeeper Ryan Young were all out of contract.

All four have signed new one-year deals to stay at Westleigh Park.

Bradbury views them as a key part of his team for the new campaign.

He said: ‘It was important we got these players to stay.

‘They all played an important part in our national League South title win.

‘We had a very good defensive record last year.

‘To concede just 10 goals away from home all season was a remarkable record.

‘We will be tested a lot more next season and I wanted to keep our defensive group together as much as I could.

‘They deserve to have a chance at the higher level.’

The future of striker Jason Prior remains uncertain although he still has another year to run on his contract.

Ideally Bradbury would like to see last season’s leading goalscorer stay.

He said: ‘We have done the best we can to try to keep him at the club.

‘He has been given the best offer we can make and the ball is now in his court.

‘There is no rush from our point of view because he is still under contract to us.’