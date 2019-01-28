League clubs eye Bournemouth defender as Havant & Waterlooville face nervous transfer window wait

Have your say

The Hawks face an anxious wait during the final few days of the January transfer window as they hope to keep hold of the services of AFC Bournemouth loanee Tyler Cordner.

A number of Football League scouts were present at Westleigh Park on Saturday, specifically there to watch the young defender.

They couldn't fail to have been impressed by his performance in the 0-0 draw against Dover Athletic.

With the Hawks reduced to 10 men, after fellow central-defender Chris Robertson was sent off in the 35th minute, a lot rested on Cordner’s young shoulders.

The Bournemouth talent showed he was more than up to the challenge.

Not for the first time this season he was a rock in the heart of the defence for the Hawks.

He played a vital part in ensuring the visitors were kept at bay.

His performances in difficult circumstances have really seen him shine out as a player who is destined to do well.

At Chesterfield in the first half of the season he helped repel a massive bombardment to achieve another goalless draw.

Hawks manager Lee Bradbury believes Cordner is still learning about the ugly side of defending.

He has shown that he is a quick learner.

If he is snapped up by a league club in the next few days it will be no surprise.

It would leave the Hawks with a big gap to fill.

Ex-Portsmouth defender Paul Robinson is still ruled out by injury.

On the positive side centre-back Ed Harris has just been given the okay to resume training after injury.