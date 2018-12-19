Lee Bradbury: Havant & Waterlooville trip to Hartlepool has no added spice

Lee Bradbury insists it is business as usual as he prepares the Hawks for their match at Hartlepool United on Saturday.

The visitors will be targeting three points as they take on the club who were in pursuit of their manager.

Bradbury was interviewed for the top job at Hartlepool.

He flew up for an interview with the club and was regarded by the bookmakers as the favourite for the position.

But he was pipped at the post by Richard Money.

Bradbury admitted at the time if he had been offered the job he would have had to seriously consider it.

The prospects of being in charge at a full-time club with a bigger budget would have been highly tempting.

It was a good experience for the Hawks manager to go through the interview process but the fact he didn’t get offered the position won’t add any extra motivation for him beyond the usual desire to win the game.

He said: ‘My focus is the same as it is for every league game and that is preparing the Hawks to pick up three points.

‘That won't change all the time that I am manager at the club.

‘Just because I went up there for interview and didn't get the job doesn't give it any added spice.

‘The fact the game is against Hartlepool makes no difference whatsoever.

‘We will approach it in exactly the same way as any other opponent.

‘I have been at Havant six years now so it was interesting to go through the interview process.

‘It was good experience and certainly didn't do me any harm.

‘It was useful to see how other boards and clubs go about doing things.

‘The questioning was in depth but you have to expect that because they want to make sure they make the right appointment.

‘In the end I felt I’d done well and it was something I had to give serious thought to.

‘Now I am looking for the Hawks to build on some good recent performances.’

Leading the Hawks to two successive promotions has greatly raised Bradbury's standing in the managerial stakes.

If the Westleigh Park club are to keep him then they may have to consider going full-time.

Bradbury is ambitious and keen to progress.

If a full-time non-league or Football League club came knocking on his door then he would find them hard to resist.